XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE: XFLT) shares gained 0.11%, or $0.01 per share, to close Thursday at $8.76. After opening the day at $8.80, shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternativeome Term fluctuated between $8.80 and $8.71. 199,203 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 416,566. Thursday's activity brought XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternativeome Term’s market cap to $160,565,868.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternativeome Term is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois..

About XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity. The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle. There can be no assurance that the Trust will achieve its investment objective, and you could lose some or all of your investment.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

