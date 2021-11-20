X4 (XFOR) falls 0.62% to Close at $4.78 on November 19

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange XFOR - Market Data & News Trade

Today, X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: XFOR) stock fell $0.03, accounting for a 0.62% decrease. X4 opened at $4.80 before trading between $4.86 and $4.70 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw X4’s market cap fall to $118,104,589 on 114,243 shares -below their 30-day average of 336,663.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc

X4 Pharmaceuticals is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company and a leader in the discovery and development of novel therapies for the treatment of diseases resulting from dysfunction of the CXCR4 pathway, with a focus on rare diseases and those with limited treatment options. The company's lead candidate, mavorixafor, is a first-in-class, small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4 being developed as a once-daily oral therapy. X4 believes that inhibition of the CXCR4 receptor creates the potential for mavorixafor to provide therapeutic benefit across a wide variety of diseases, including primary immunodeficiencies and certain types of cancer. The efficacy and safety of mavorixafor, dosed once daily, is currently being evaluated in a global Phase 3 clinical trial in patients with WHIM syndrome, and in two Phase 1b clinical trials - in combination with ibrutinib in patients with Waldenstrom macroglobulinemia, and as monotherapy in patients with severe congenital neutropenia (SCN). X4 is continuing to leverage its insights into CXCR4 biology at its corporate headquarters in Boston, Massachusetts and at its research facility in Vienna, Austria, and is developing additional product candidates.

Verizon FiOS Braces for Altice Optimum Market Entry

It looks like we are getting ready to see another competitive battle. This time it is in New York and the tri-state market. Altice USA (ATUS) is getting ready to go into direct competition with Verizon (VZ) FiOS, according to Altice CEO Dexter Goei. Today, Altice reaches 1.26 million people and is planning on reaching 1.5 million by end of 2021. Goei says Altice is planning to move into the Verizon FiOS market area by expanding its network by another million next year.

This sounds like big news and a real competitive threat to Verizon FiOS. Yes, a battle is brewing, but the real question is, will this really matter much to either Verizon, Altice, their customers, investors or the entire industry?

Novo Nordisk To Acquire Dicerna Pharmaceuticals for $3.3 Billion

Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE: NVO) has agreed to acquire US-based biotech Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (Nasdaq: DRNA) in a $3.3 billion cash deal.

CVS Health To Close 900 US Stores Over Next Three Years

CVS Health will close about 900 US stores over the next three years as part of a larger shift away from retail and toward healthcare services.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

