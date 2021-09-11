WVS (WVFC) falls 0.19% for September 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange WVFC - Market Data & News Trade

WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: WVFC) fell to close at $15.70 Friday after losing $0.03 (0.19%) on volume of 109 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $15.70 to a low of $15.66 while WVS’s market cap now stands at $29,872,233.

About WVS Financial Corp.

Since 1908, West View Savings Bank has been serving our customers and the community by providing quality banking services. We are proud of our continued growth and strength that has been a tradition for many years. West View Savings Bank is a Pennsylvania-chartered, FDIC-insured stock savings bank conducting business from six offices in the suburban North Hills of Pittsburgh. Originally organized in 1908 as West View Building & Loan Association, we changed our name to West View Savings and Loan Association in 1954. In June 1992, we converted to a Pennsylvania-chartered mutual savings bank. The Savings Bank then converted to the stock form of ownership in November 1993. WVS Financial Corp. is the parent holding company of West View Savings Bank, and holds 100% of the common stock of West View Savings Bank.

Visit WVS Financial Corp.’s profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on WVS Financial Corp. and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: WVS Financial Corp.’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Jobless Claims Fall to 310,000 — Lowest in Nearly 18 Months 200 Westerners Board Qatar Airways Flight From Kabul Pennsylvania Republican Lawmakers Launch 'Election Integrity' Investigation President Biden and Congressional Democrats Push for Civilian Climate Corps