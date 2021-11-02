WVS (WVFC) falls 0.06% for November 1

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange WVFC - Market Data & News Trade

Today, WVS Financial Corp. Inc’s (NASDAQ: WVFC) stock fell $0.01, accounting for a 0.06% decrease. WVS opened at $15.86 before trading between $15.88 and $15.57 throughout Monday’s session. The activity saw WVS’s market cap fall to $29,335,655 on 2,326 shares -above their 30-day average of 709.

About WVS Financial Corp.

Since 1908, West View Savings Bank has been serving our customers and the community by providing quality banking services. We are proud of our continued growth and strength that has been a tradition for many years. West View Savings Bank is a Pennsylvania-chartered, FDIC-insured stock savings bank conducting business from six offices in the suburban North Hills of Pittsburgh. Originally organized in 1908 as West View Building & Loan Association, we changed our name to West View Savings and Loan Association in 1954. In June 1992, we converted to a Pennsylvania-chartered mutual savings bank. The Savings Bank then converted to the stock form of ownership in November 1993. WVS Financial Corp. is the parent holding company of West View Savings Bank, and holds 100% of the common stock of West View Savings Bank.

Visit WVS Financial Corp.'s profile for more information.

The Daily Fix

Here's a trending selection from our newsletter, The Daily Fix, that captured readers' attention. Click here to subscribe and get The Daily Fix delivered right to your inbox.

California Proposes Oil and Gas Drilling Buffer Zone Around Communities

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has proposed a statewide ban on oil and gas drilling within 3,200 feet of homes, schools and hospitals in order to protect public health and further its goal to combat climate change.

The draft rules, released last week by the state’s oil regulator California Geologic Energy Management Division (CalGEM), aim to create what would be the largest buffer zone in the country. Existing wells in those setback areas would not be banned, but subject to stricter regulation.

[More]

Salad Chain Sweetgreen Files for Initial Public Offering

Fast casual salad chain Sweetgreen filed Monday for an initial public offering with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

In its Form S-1, the Los Angeles-based company said it plans to sell shares under the ticker symbol “SG,” but did not disclose proposed size, valuation or timing.

[More]

Sustainable Shoe Maker Allbirds Seeks IPO Valuation North of $2 Billion

Sustainable shoe brand Allbirds Inc is eyeing a valuation exceeding $2 billion in its US initial public offering (IPO).

In its amended Form S-1 filed Monday, the company said it is offering about 19.23 million shares priced between $12 and $14 apiece. At the high end of that range, Allbirds would fetch gross proceeds of over $269 million.

[More]

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on WVS Financial Corp. and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: WVS Financial Corp.'s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Coca-Cola Acquires Full Ownership of Bodyarmor for $5.8 Billion T. Rowe Price To Acquire Oak Hill Advisors for $4.2 Billion Salad Chain Sweetgreen Files for Initial Public Offering CDC Extends COVID-19 Safety Rules for Cruise Industry Through January 15