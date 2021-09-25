Wunong Net Co (WNW) falls 2.54% on Moderate Volume September 24

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange WNW - Market Data & News Trade

Wunong Net Technology Co Ltd (NASDAQ: WNW) shares fell 2.54%, or $0.11 per share, to close Friday at $4.22. After opening the day at $4.24, shares of Wunong Net Co fluctuated between $4.32 and $4.16. 101,702 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 122,487. Friday's activity brought Wunong Net Co’s market cap to $105,500,000.

About Wunong Net Technology Co Ltd

Wunong Net Technology Co. Ltd operates as an e-commerce company retailing food products. The Company sells green food, organic food, heritage food products, pollution-free products, and more. Food safety, product quality and sustainability are the company's core values. Wunong is committed to providing their customers with safe, high-quality, nutritious, tasty and non-genetically modified food products through their portfolio of trusted and well-known

