Wrap (WRAP) Climbs 4.48% on April 4

Wrap Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: WRAP) has climbed $0.12 (4.48%) and sits at $2.80, as of 12:21:32 est on April 4.

34,955 shares have exchanged hands.

The Company has increased 4.69% over the last 5 days and shares have risen 42.55% over the last 30 days.

Wrap is set to release earnings on 2022-04-28.

About Wrap Technologies Inc

Wrap Technologies is an innovator of modern policing solutions. The Company's BolaWrap 100 product is a patented, hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar® tether to restrain an individual at a distance from 10 to 25 feet. Developed by award winning inventor Elwood Norris, the Company's Chief Technology Officer, the small but powerful BolaWrap 100 assists law enforcement in safely and effectively deescalating encounters, especially those involving an individual in crisis. BolaWrap 100 has already been used to safely apprehend suspects without injury in Los Angeles, Sacramento, Fresno, Bell, Albuquerque, Minneapolis, West Palm Beach, Fort Worth, and Oak Ridge.

