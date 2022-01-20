Worthington Industries, (WOR) falls 0.76% on Moderate Volume January 19

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange WOR - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Worthington Industries, Inc. Inc’s (NYSE: WOR) stock fell $0.44, accounting for a 0.76% decrease. Worthington Industries, opened at $58.50 before trading between $58.50 and $57.08 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw Worthington Industries,’s market cap fall to $2,915,485,800 on 227,580 shares -below their 30-day average of 230,596.

About Worthington Industries, Inc.

Worthington Industries is a leading industrial manufacturing company delivering innovative solutions to customers that span many industries including transportation, construction, industrial, agriculture, retail and energy. Worthington is North America's premier value-added steel processor and producer of laser welded products; and a leading global supplier of pressure cylinders and accessories for applications such as fuel storage, water systems, outdoor living, tools and celebrations. The Company's brands, primarily sold in retail stores, include Coleman®, Bernzomatic®, Balloon Time®, Mag Torch®, Well-X-Trol®, General®, Garden-Weasel®, Pactool International® and Hawkeye™. Worthington's WAVE joint venture with Armstrong is the North American leader in innovative ceiling solutions.

Visit Worthington Industries, Inc.'s profile for more information.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

To get more information on Worthington Industries, Inc. and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Worthington Industries, Inc.'s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles