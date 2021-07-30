World Wrestling, (WWE) falls 2.22% on Moderate Volume July 29

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange WWE - Market Data & News Trade

Today, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. - Class A Inc’s (NYSE: WWE) stock fell $1.09, accounting for a 2.22% decrease. World Wrestling, opened at $49.19 before trading between $49.73 and $48.10 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw World Wrestling,’s market cap fall to $2,177,079,497 on 593,889 shares -below their 30-day average of 707,899.

World Wrestling, employs around 850 people with a head office in Stamford, Connecticut.

About World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. - Class A

WWE, a publicly traded company, is an integrated media organization and recognized leader in global entertainment. The Company consists of a portfolio of businesses that create and deliver original content 52 weeks a year to a global audience. WWE is committed to family friendly entertainment on its television programming, pay-per-view, digital media and publishing platforms. WWE's TV-PG, family-friendly programming can be seen in more than 800 million homes worldwide in 28 languages. WWE Network, the first-ever 24/7 over-the-top premium network that includes all live pay-per-views, scheduled programming and a massive video-on-demand library, is currently available in more than 180 countries. The Company is headquartered in Stamford, Conn., with offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, Mexico City, Mumbai, Shanghai, Singapore, Dubai, Munich and Tokyo.

Visit World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. - Class A's profile for more information.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

To get more information on World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. - Class A and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. - Class A's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer