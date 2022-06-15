World Wrestling Entertainment, (WWE) Climbs 6.41% on June 15

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange WWE - Market Data & News Trade

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. - Class A (NYSE: WWE) shares climbed 6.41%, or $4.1 per share, as on 12:14:51 est today. Since opening the day at $65.05, 456,972 shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, have exchanged hands and the stock has ranged between $68.18 and $64.56.

Already the company has moved YTD 30.25%.

World Wrestling Entertainment, anticipates its next earnings on 2022-07-28.

About World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. - Class A

WWE, a publicly traded company, is an integrated media organization and recognized leader in global entertainment. The Company consists of a portfolio of businesses that create and deliver original content 52 weeks a year to a global audience. WWE is committed to family friendly entertainment on its television programming, pay-per-view, digital media and publishing platforms. WWE's TV-PG, family-friendly programming can be seen in more than 800 million homes worldwide in 28 languages. WWE Network, the first-ever 24/7 over-the-top premium network that includes all live pay-per-views, scheduled programming and a massive video-on-demand library, is currently available in more than 180 countries. The Company is headquartered in Stamford, Conn., with offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, Mexico City, Mumbai, Shanghai, Singapore, Dubai, Munich and Tokyo.

