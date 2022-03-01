World Fuel Services (INT) falls 2.68% to Close at $27.58 on March 1

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange INT - Market Data & News Trade

World Fuel Services Corp. (NYSE: INT), a Doral, Florida, company, fell to close at $27.58 Tuesday after losing $0.76 (2.68%) on volume of 743,398 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $28.92 to a low of $27.37 while World Fuel Services’s market cap now stands at $1,749,775,453.

World Fuel Services currently has roughly 5000 employees.

About World Fuel Services Corp.

Headquartered in Miami, Florida, World Fuel Services is a global energy management company involved in providing energy procurement advisory services, supply fulfillment and transaction and payment management solutions to commercial and industrial customers, principally in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries. World Fuel Services sells fuel and delivers services to its clients at more than 8,000 locations in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

