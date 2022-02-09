World Acceptance (WRLD) gains 2.31% for February 9

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange WRLD - Market Data & News Trade

World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ: WRLD) shares gained 2.31%, or $4.82 per share, to close Wednesday at $213.50. After opening the day at $208.80, shares of World Acceptance fluctuated between $217.44 and $206.28. 37,318 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 43,844. Wednesday's activity brought World Acceptance’s market cap to $1,397,614,341.

World Acceptance is headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina..

About World Acceptance Corp.

Founded in 1962, Greenville, S.C. -based World Acceptance Corporation is one of North America's largest small-loan consumer finance companies. The company offers short and medium-term installment loans, related credit insurance and a range of ancillary financial products and services to individuals that may include those with limited access to other sources of consumer credit.

Visit World Acceptance Corp.’s profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on World Acceptance Corp. and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: World Acceptance Corp.’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Altus Group Names New CEO Jim Hannon, Reports Preliminary 2021 Results MacroGenics Signs $586 Million Licensing Deal With Synaffix for Antibody-Drug Conjugate Technology Quest Diagnostics Reports Record Revenue; CEO Stephen Rusckowski To Retire Timken Posts Record Revenue and Earnings for 2021