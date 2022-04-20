Workhorse (WKHS) Falls 5.76% on April 20

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange WKHS - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ: WKHS) moved 5.76% Wednesday.

As of 12:22:55 est, Workhorse is currently sitting at $3.25 and has moved $0.2 per share in trading so far.

Workhorse has moved 20.78% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 20.41% based on the previous close.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-05-09.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Workhorse visit the company profile.

About Workhorse Group Inc

Workhorse is a technology company focused on providing drone-integrated electric vehicles to the last-mile delivery sector. As an American original equipment manufacturer, it designs and builds high performance, battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. Workhorse also develops cloud-based, real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that are fully integrated with its vehicles and enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency. All Workhorse vehicles are designed to make the movement of people and goods more efficient and less harmful to the environment.

To get more information on Workhorse Group Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Workhorse Group Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Apple iPhone Problem — Siri Adds “Hey” or “Oh” to Texts: Jeff Kagan Editas Medicine Names Gilmore O’Neill as CEO Blue Water Vaccines Raises $8 Million in Private Placement After Stock Plummets Bank Earnings Loom at End of Short Trading Week