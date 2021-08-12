Workhorse (WKHS) falls 4.58% to Close at $9.80 on August 11

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange WKHS - Market Data & News Trade

Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ: WKHS) shares fell 4.58%, or $0.47 per share, to close Wednesday at $9.80. After opening the day at $10.17, shares of Workhorse fluctuated between $10.27 and $9.63. 8,950,285 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 7,690,323. Wednesday's activity brought Workhorse’s market cap to $1,214,694,869.

Workhorse is headquartered in Loveland, Ohio, and employs more than 118 people.

About Workhorse Group Inc

Workhorse is a technology company focused on providing drone-integrated electric vehicles to the last-mile delivery sector. As an American original equipment manufacturer, it designs and builds high performance, battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. Workhorse also develops cloud-based, real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that are fully integrated with its vehicles and enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency. All Workhorse vehicles are designed to make the movement of people and goods more efficient and less harmful to the environment.

Visit Workhorse Group Inc’s profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on Workhorse Group Inc and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Workhorse Group Inc’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer