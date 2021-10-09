Workhorse (WKHS) falls 4.40% to Close at $6.08 on October 8

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange WKHS - Market Data & News Trade

Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ: WKHS) shares fell 4.40%, or $0.28 per share, to close Friday at $6.08. After opening the day at $6.39, shares of Workhorse fluctuated between $6.43 and $6.04. 11,260,274 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 7,327,679. Friday's activity brought Workhorse’s market cap to $753,606,612.

Workhorse is headquartered in Loveland, Ohio, and employs more than 118 people.

About Workhorse Group Inc

Workhorse is a technology company focused on providing drone-integrated electric vehicles to the last-mile delivery sector. As an American original equipment manufacturer, it designs and builds high performance, battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. Workhorse also develops cloud-based, real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that are fully integrated with its vehicles and enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency. All Workhorse vehicles are designed to make the movement of people and goods more efficient and less harmful to the environment.

Nissan Motor Co Ltd (OTC: NSANY) will pause production at two Mexican plants for several days this month due to the ongoing shortage of semiconductor chips.

The Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) is teaming up with Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) to provide same-day and next-day deliveries of tools, paint and other online purchases to customers’ doorsteps.

Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech SE (Nasdaq: BNTX) announced Thursday they have asked the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to expand their COVID-19 vaccine’s emergency use authorization to cover children ages five to 11.

