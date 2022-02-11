Workday (WDAY) falls 2.87% in Light Trading on February 11

Today, Workday Inc - Class A Inc’s (NASDAQ: WDAY) stock fell $6.87, accounting for a 2.87% decrease. Workday opened at $240.64 before trading between $243.91 and $231.86 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw Workday’s market cap fall to $44,924,610,000 on 1,389,492 shares -below their 30-day average of 2,264,750.

About Workday Inc - Class A

Workday, Inc., is an American on-demand financial management and human capital management software vendor. Workday was founded by David Duffield, founder and former CEO of ERP company PeopleSoft, and former PeopleSoft chief strategist Aneel Bhusri following Oracle's hostile takeover of PeopleSoft in 2005.

Visit Workday Inc - Class A's profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on Workday Inc - Class A and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Workday Inc - Class A's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles