Wolverine World Wide, (WWW) falls 2.11% on Strong Volume January 26

Today, Wolverine World Wide, Inc. Inc’s (NYSE: WWW) stock fell $0.56, accounting for a 2.11% decrease. Wolverine World Wide, opened at $26.92 before trading between $27.14 and $25.61 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw Wolverine World Wide,’s market cap fall to $2,141,602,918 on 1,037,810 shares -above their 30-day average of 589,144.

Wolverine World Wide, employs around 3700 people with a head office in Rockford, Michigan.

About Wolverine World Wide, Inc.

Founded in 1883 on the belief in the possibility of opportunity, Wolverine World Wide, Inc. is one of the world’s leading marketers and licensors of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children's and uniform footwear and apparel. Through a diverse portfolio of highly recognized brands, its products are designed to empower, engage and inspire its consumers every step of the way. The company’s portfolio includes Merrell®, Sperry®, Hush Puppies®, Saucony®, Wolverine®, Keds®, Stride Rite®, Chaco®, Bates®, and HYTEST®. Wolverine Worldwide is also the global footwear licensee of the popular brands Cat® and Harley-Davidson®. Based in Rockford, Michigan, for more than 130 years, the company's products are carried by leading retailers in the U.S. and globally in approximately 170 countries and territories.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

