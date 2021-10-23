Wix.com (WIX) falls 1.87% for October 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange WIX - Market Data & News Trade

Wix.com Ltd (NASDAQ: WIX) shares fell 1.87%, or $3.75 per share, to close Friday at $197.17. After opening the day at $200.16, shares of Wix.com fluctuated between $200.16 and $194.14. 298,492 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 654,404. Friday's activity brought Wix.com’s market cap to $11,046,993,045.

Wix.com is headquartered in 40 Namal Tel Aviv St, Tel Aviv Yafo, and employs more than 4000 people.

About Wix.com Ltd

Wix is leading the way with a cloud-based website development platform for over 189 million registered users worldwide today. The Wix website builder was founded on the belief that the Internet should be accessible to everyone to develop, create and contribute. Through free and premium subscriptions, Wix empowers millions of businesses, organizations, artists, and individuals to take their businesses, brands and workflow online. The Wix Editor, Wix ADI, Editor X, a highly curated App Market, Ascend by Wix and Corvid by Wix enable users to build and manage a fully integrated and dynamic digital presence. Wix's headquarters are in Tel Aviv with offices in Austin, Be'er Sheva, Berlin, Cedar Rapids, Denver, Dnipro, Dublin, Kiev, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Francisco, São Paulo, Tokyo and Vilnius.

