WisdomTree - WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Short-Term Aggregate Bond Fund (SHAG) falls 0.17% in Active Trading on September 24

WisdomTree Trust - WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Short-Term Aggregate Bond Fund (CBOE: SHAG) fell to close at $51.02 Friday after losing $0.088 (0.17%) on volume of 73,191 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $51.04 to a low of $50.99 while WisdomTree - WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Short-Term Aggregate Bond Fund’s market cap now stands at $183,661,200.

The Daily Fix

Food delivery service DoorDash will now support delivery of beer, wine and spirits across 20 US states, the District of Columbia, Canada and Australia, a move the company said could enable it to reach 100 million+ customers.

Breakthrough Energy, a non-profit launched by billionaire philanthropist and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) co-founder Bill Gates in 2016, has raised a warchest from seven leading global corporations to further the organization’s mission of reaching a net-zero emissions society by 2050.

Business software provider Freshworks Inc (Nasdaq: FRSH) soared 32% on its initial public offering Wednesday after pricing above its filing range.

About CBOE Global Markets

CBOE operates the largest options exchange and the third largest stock exchange in the U.S. CBOE runs a total of four separate stock exchanges that it acquired through the acquisition of Bats Global Markets in 2017. Collectively, these exchanges account for about 17% of total US equities volume.

