WisdomTree - WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund (USMF) falls 0.62% on Moderate Volume August 26

WisdomTree Trust - WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund (CBOE: USMF) shares fell 0.62%, or $0.253 per share, to close Thursday at $40.45. After opening the day at $40.64, shares of WisdomTree - WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund fluctuated between $40.64 and $40.45. 1,100 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 7,065. Thursday's activity brought WisdomTree - WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund’s market cap to $146,620,375.

About CBOE Global Markets

CBOE operates the largest options exchange and the third largest stock exchange in the U.S. CBOE runs a total of four separate stock exchanges that it acquired through the acquisition of Bats Global Markets in 2017. Collectively, these exchanges account for about 17% of total US equities volume.

