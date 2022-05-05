Wintrust (WTFC) Falls 4.86% on May 5

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange WTFC - Market Data & News Trade

Wintrust Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: WTFC) shares have fallen 4.86%, or $4.44 per share, as on 12:27:00 est today. Opening the day at $90.18, 165,795 shares of Wintrust exchanged hands and the stock has traded between $90.54 and $86.12.

So far this year the company has moved YTD 0.97%.

Wintrust is set to release earnings on 2022-07-19.

About Wintrust Financial Corp.

Wintrust is a financial holding company with assets of over $43 billion. Built on the "HAVE IT ALL" model, Wintrust offers sophisticated technology and resources of a large bank while focusing on providing service-based community banking to each and every customer. Wintrust operates fifteen community bank subsidiaries, with over 180 banking locations located in the greater Chicago and southern Wisconsin market areas. Additionally, Wintrust operates various non-bank business units including business units which provide commercial and life insurance premium financing in the United States, a premium finance company operating in Canada, a company providing short-term accounts receivable financing and value-added out-sourced administrative services to the temporary staffing services industry, a business unit engaging primarily in the origination and purchase of residential mortgages for sale into the secondary market throughout the United States, and companies providing wealth management services and qualified intermediary services for tax-deferred exchanges.

