Wintrust Financial Corp. (WTFC) gains 0.57% for July 23

Wintrust Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: WTFC) shares gained 0.57%, or $0.4 per share, to close Friday at $70.15. After opening the day at $70.97, shares of Wintrust. fluctuated between $71.58 and $69.86. 258,988 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 402,216. Friday's activity brought Wintrust.’s market cap to $4,001,333,131.

Wintrust. is headquartered in Rosemont, Illinois..

About Wintrust Financial Corp.

Wintrust is a financial holding company with assets of over $43 billion. Built on the "HAVE IT ALL" model, Wintrust offers sophisticated technology and resources of a large bank while focusing on providing service-based community banking to each and every customer. Wintrust operates fifteen community bank subsidiaries, with over 180 banking locations located in the greater Chicago and southern Wisconsin market areas. Additionally, Wintrust operates various non-bank business units including business units which provide commercial and life insurance premium financing in the United States, a premium finance company operating in Canada, a company providing short-term accounts receivable financing and value-added out-sourced administrative services to the temporary staffing services industry, a business unit engaging primarily in the origination and purchase of residential mortgages for sale into the secondary market throughout the United States, and companies providing wealth management services and qualified intermediary services for tax-deferred exchanges.

