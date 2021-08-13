Winnebago Industries, (WGO) falls 0.27% in Light Trading on August 12

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange WGO - Market Data & News Trade

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WGO), a Forest City, Iowa, company, fell to close at $74.83 Thursday after losing $0.2 (0.27%) on volume of 389,394 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $75.91 to a low of $74.39 while Winnebago Industries,’s market cap now stands at $2,514,249,612.

About Winnebago Industries, Inc.

Winnebago Industries, Inc. is a leading North American manufacturer of outdoor lifestyle products under the Winnebago, Grand Design, Chris-Craft, and Newmar brands, which are used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The Company builds quality motorhomes, travel trailers, fifth wheel products and boats. Winnebago Industries has multiple facilities in Iowa, Indiana, Minnesota and Florida. The Company's common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

