Winmarkoration (WINA) falls 0.60% to Close at $206.30 on July 27

Winmark Corporation (NASDAQ: WINA) shares fell 0.60%, or $1.25 per share, to close Tuesday at $206.30. After opening the day at $206.27, shares of Winmarkoration fluctuated between $207.26 and $204.20. 5,206 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 10,884. Tuesday's activity brought Winmarkoration’s market cap to $749,316,258.

About Winmark Corporation

Winmark Corporation is an American franchisor of five retail businesses that specialize in buying and selling used goods. The company is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

