Wingstop (WING) Gains 4.23% on May 12

Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ: WING) has risen $3.18 (4.23%) and sits at $77.64, as of 12:16:52 est on May 12.

292,444 shares exchanged hands.

The Company has fallen 22.56% over the last 5 days and shares have fallen 29.93% over the last 30 days.

Wingstop expects its next earnings on 2022-08-03.

About Wingstop Inc

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Dallas, TX, Wingstop Inc. operates and franchises over 1,500 locations worldwide. The Wing Experts are dedicated to Serving the World Flavor through an unparalleled guest experience and offering of classic wings, boneless wings and tenders, always cooked to order and hand-sauced-and-tossed in fans' choice of 11 bold, distinctive flavors. Wingstop's menu also features signature sides including fresh-cut, seasoned fries and freshly-made ranch and bleu cheese dips.

