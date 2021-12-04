Windtree (WINT) falls 8.59% for December 3

Windtree Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: WINT) fell to close at $1.49 Friday after losing $0.14 (8.59%) on volume of 251,846 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $1.62 to a low of $1.48 while Windtree’s market cap now stands at $42,120,700.

About Windtree Therapeutics Inc

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. is advancing multiple late-stage interventions for acute cardiovascular and pulmonary disorders to treat patients in moments of crisis. Using new clinical approaches, Windtree is developing a multi-asset franchise anchored around compounds with an ability to activate SERCA2a, with lead candidate istaroxime being developed as a first-in-class treatment for acute heart failure and early cardiogenic shock in heart failure. Windtree has also focused on developing AEROSURF® as a non-invasive surfactant treatment for premature infants with respiratory distress syndrome, and is facilitating transfer of clinical development of AEROSURF® to its licensee in Asia, Lee's HK, while Windtree evaluates other uses for its synthetic KL4 surfactant for the treatment of acute pulmonary conditions including lung injury due to viral, chemical and radiation induced insults. Also, in its portfolio is rostafuroxin, a novel precision drug product targeting hypertensive patients with certain genetic profiles.

Visit Windtree Therapeutics Inc’s profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on Windtree Therapeutics Inc and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Windtree Therapeutics Inc’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Online Sales Declined on Black Friday and Cyber Monday for First Time Profiting From Energy Efficient Cryptocurrency Mining Is AI Ready for Prime Time: Jeff Kagan Stocks Close Broadly Lower as Powell Signals Faster Tapering by Fed