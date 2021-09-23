Windtree (WINT) falls 1.55% on Moderate Volume September 22

Today, Windtree Therapeutics Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: WINT) stock fell $0.03, accounting for a 1.55% decrease. Windtree opened at $1.91 before trading between $1.95 and $1.87 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw Windtree’s market cap fall to $51,005,511 on 96,431 shares -below their 30-day average of 199,263.

About Windtree Therapeutics Inc

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. is advancing multiple late-stage interventions for acute cardiovascular and pulmonary disorders to treat patients in moments of crisis. Using new clinical approaches, Windtree is developing a multi-asset franchise anchored around compounds with an ability to activate SERCA2a, with lead candidate istaroxime being developed as a first-in-class treatment for acute heart failure and early cardiogenic shock in heart failure. Windtree has also focused on developing AEROSURF® as a non-invasive surfactant treatment for premature infants with respiratory distress syndrome, and is facilitating transfer of clinical development of AEROSURF® to its licensee in Asia, Lee's HK, while Windtree evaluates other uses for its synthetic KL4 surfactant for the treatment of acute pulmonary conditions including lung injury due to viral, chemical and radiation induced insults. Also, in its portfolio is rostafuroxin, a novel precision drug product targeting hypertensive patients with certain genetic profiles.

