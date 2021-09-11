Wimi Hologram Cloud (WIMI) falls 2.66% to Close at $4.39 on September 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange WIMI - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Wimi Hologram Cloud Inc - ADR Inc’s (NASDAQ: WIMI) stock fell $0.12, accounting for a 2.66% decrease. Wimi Hologram Cloud opened at $4.60 before trading between $4.60 and $4.39 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw Wimi Hologram Cloud’s market cap fall to $336,494,628 on 881,667 shares -below their 30-day average of 1,045,012.

About Wimi Hologram Cloud Inc - ADR

WiMi Hologram Cloud, Inc., whose commercial operations began in 2015, is a holographic cloud comprehensive technical solution provider that focuses on professional areas including holographic AR automotive HUD software, holographic pulse laser, head-mounted light field holographic equipment, holographic semiconductor, holographic cloud software, holographic car navigation and others. Its services and holographic AR technologies include holographic AR automotive application, holographic laser automotive application, holographic vision semiconductor technology, holographic software development, holographic AR advertising technology, holographic AR entertainment technology, holographic ARSDK payment, automobile holographic communication and other holographic AR technologies.

Visit Wimi Hologram Cloud Inc - ADR's profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on Wimi Hologram Cloud Inc - ADR and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Wimi Hologram Cloud Inc - ADR's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Jobless Claims Fall to 310,000 — Lowest in Nearly 18 Months 200 Westerners Board Qatar Airways Flight From Kabul Pennsylvania Republican Lawmakers Launch 'Election Integrity' Investigation President Biden and Congressional Democrats Push for Civilian Climate Corps