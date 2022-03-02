WillScot Mobile Mini (WSC) gains 8.60% for March 2

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange WSC - Market Data & News Trade

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: WSC), a Phoenix, Arizona, company, gained to close at $37.38 Wednesday after gaining $2.96 (8.60%) on volume of 2,747,606 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $37.48 to a low of $35.20 while WillScot Mobile Mini’s market cap now stands at $8,370,859,519.

About WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp

Based in Phoenix, Arizona, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings is a North American leader in turnkey modular space and portable storage solutions. It was formed in 2020 upon the merger of leaders in the modular space and portable storage markets. Together the WillScot and Mobile Mini brands operate approximately 275 locations across the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom with a combined fleet of over 350,000 portable offices and storage containers. The company leases turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a diverse customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors. WillScot Mobile Mini creates value by enabling customers to add space efficiently and cost-effectively - when the solution is perfect, productivity is all the customer sees.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

