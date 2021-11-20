WillScot Mobile Mini (WSC) falls 1.37% on Moderate Volume November 19

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange WSC - Market Data & News Trade

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: WSC), a Phoenix, Arizona, company, fell to close at $39.49 Friday after losing $0.55 (1.37%) on volume of 1,916,400 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $40.15 to a low of $39.41 while WillScot Mobile Mini’s market cap now stands at $8,937,530,535.

About WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp

Based in Phoenix, Arizona, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings is a North American leader in turnkey modular space and portable storage solutions. It was formed in 2020 upon the merger of leaders in the modular space and portable storage markets. Together the WillScot and Mobile Mini brands operate approximately 275 locations across the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom with a combined fleet of over 350,000 portable offices and storage containers. The company leases turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a diverse customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors. WillScot Mobile Mini creates value by enabling customers to add space efficiently and cost-effectively - when the solution is perfect, productivity is all the customer sees.

Visit WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp’s profile for more information.

The Daily Fix

Here's a trending selection from our newsletter, The Daily Fix, that captured readers' attention. Click here to subscribe and get The Daily Fix delivered right to your inbox.

Dismiss Gold at Your Peril

Back in December 1997, the Financial Times ran a now-infamous article titled “Death of Gold.”

In it, the author Kenneth Gooding claimed that as an investment, “Gold is a goner.” He said the crises of the previous 10 years — the 1987 stock market crash, the Gulf War, Asia’s financial meltdown — had not resulted in higher demand, as one might expect. Gold was now a “mere metal” and a “bad investment,” Gooding concluded.

[More]

Novo Nordisk To Acquire Dicerna Pharmaceuticals for $3.3 Billion

Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE: NVO) has agreed to acquire US-based biotech Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (Nasdaq: DRNA) in a $3.3 billion cash deal.

[More]

CVS Health To Close 900 US Stores Over Next Three Years

CVS Health will close about 900 US stores over the next three years as part of a larger shift away from retail and toward healthcare services.

[More]

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

CVS Health To Close 900 US Stores Over Next Three Years Dismiss Gold at Your Peril Novo Nordisk To Acquire Dicerna Pharmaceuticals for $3.3 Billion Verizon FiOS Braces for Altice Optimum Market Entry: Jeff Kagan