Williams-Sonoma, (WSM) Moves Up in Pre-Market Trading for March 17

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange WSM - Market Data & News Trade

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has already risen $11.66 in early trading Thursday.

After closing the previous trading session at $152.45, Williams-Sonoma, has moved 7.65% higher ahead of market open.

The company is up 4.27% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be a busy day for Williams-Sonoma, investors.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Williams-Sonoma, Inc. visit the company profile.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:28:37 est.

About Williams-Sonoma, Inc.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. is the world's largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer. The company's products, representing distinct merchandise strategies - Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, Pottery Barn Teen, West Elm, Williams Sonoma Home, Rejuvenation, and Mark and Graham - are marketed through e-commerce websites, direct-mail catalogs and retail stores. These brands are also part of The Key Rewards, its free-to-join loyalty program that offers members exclusive benefits across the Williams-Sonoma family of brands. Williams-Sonoma operates in the U.S., Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom, offers international shipping to customers worldwide, and has unaffiliated franchisees that operate stores in the Middle East, the Philippines, Mexico, South Korea and India, as well as e-commerce websites in certain locations. The company is also proud to lead the industry with its Environmental, Social and Governance ('ESG') efforts. The company is Good By Design - it has deeply engrained sustainability into its business. From its factories to your home, Williams-Sonoma is united in a shared purpose to care for its people and its planet.

To get more information on Williams-Sonoma, Inc. and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Williams-Sonoma, Inc.'s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles