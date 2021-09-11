Williams Industrial Services (WLMS) falls 2.41% to Close at $4.85 on September 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange WLMS - Market Data & News

Today, Williams Industrial Services Group Inc Inc’s (NYSE: WLMS) stock fell $0.12, accounting for a 2.41% decrease. Williams Industrial Services opened at $4.98 before trading between $5.10 and $4.85 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw Williams Industrial Services’s market cap fall to $125,690,185 on 36,871 shares -below their 30-day average of 130,542.

About Williams Industrial Services Group Inc

Williams Industrial Services Group has been safely helping plant owners and operators enhance asset value for more than 50 years. The Company provides a broad range of construction, maintenance and modification, and support services to customers in energy and industrial end markets. Williams' mission is to be the preferred provider of construction, maintenance, and specialty services through commitment to superior safety performance, focus on innovation, and dedication to delivering unsurpassed value to its customers.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

