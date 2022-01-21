Williams Cos (WMB) falls 0.90% in Active Trading on January 20

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange WMB - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Williams Cos Inc Inc’s (NYSE: WMB) stock fell $0.26, accounting for a 0.90% decrease. Williams Cos opened at $28.86 before trading between $29.46 and $28.70 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw Williams Cos’s market cap fall to $34,956,407,317 on 10,087,702 shares -above their 30-day average of 8,498,443.

Williams Cos employs around 5425 people with a head office in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

About Williams Cos Inc

Williams is committed to being the leader in providing infrastructure that safely delivers natural gas products to reliably fuel the clean energy economy. Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Williams is an industry-leading, investment grade C-Corp with operations across the natural gas value chain including gathering, processing, interstate transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids. With major positions in top U.S. supply basins, Williams connects the best supplies with the growing demand for clean energy. Williams owns and operates more than 30,000 miles of pipelines system wide - including Transco, the nation's largest volume and fastest growing pipeline - and handles approximately 30 percent of the natural gas in the United States that is used every day for clean-power generation, heating and industrial use.

Visit Williams Cos Inc's profile for more information.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

To get more information on Williams Cos Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Williams Cos Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Kroger App Causes Customer Frustration, Hurts Brand: Jeff Kagan The Shipping Container Was the Most Important Invention of the 20th Century Currencies and the Global Expansion of Money Supply Commodities Post Strongest Gains in Over a Decade