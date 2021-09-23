Willdan (WLDN) falls 2.81% to Close at $32.50 on September 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange WLDN - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Willdan Group Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: WLDN) stock fell $0.94, accounting for a 2.81% decrease. Willdan opened at $33.65 before trading between $33.88 and $32.48 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw Willdan’s market cap fall to $414,454,268 on 45,320 shares -below their 30-day average of 58,451.

About Willdan Group Inc

Willdan is a nationwide provider of professional technical and consulting services to utilities, government agencies, and private industry. Willdan's service offerings span a broad set of complementary disciplines that include electric grid solutions, energy efficiency and sustainability, engineering and planning, and financial and economic consulting.

France’s foreign minister expressed “total incomprehension” at Biden's recent move, which he called a “stab in the back.”

Food delivery service DoorDash will now support delivery of beer, wine and spirits across 20 US states, the District of Columbia, Canada and Australia, a move the company said could enable it to reach 100 million+ customers.

JPMorgan is following Goldman Sachs into a crowded UK market.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

