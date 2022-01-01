Willamette Valley Vineyard (WVVI) falls 4.19% to Close at $8.68 on December 31

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange WVVI - Market Data & News Trade

Willamette Valley Vineyard Inc. (NASDAQ: WVVI) shares fell 4.19%, or $0.38 per share, to close Friday at $8.68. After opening the day at $8.86, shares of Willamette Valley Vineyard fluctuated between $9.25 and $8.65. 56,402 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 22,688. Friday's activity brought Willamette Valley Vineyard’s market cap to $43,092,112.

Willamette Valley Vineyard is headquartered in Turner, Oregon..

About Willamette Valley Vineyard Inc.

Willamette Valley Vineyards is an American winery located in Turner, Oregon. Named after Oregon's Willamette Valley, the winery is one of the leading producers of Pinot noir in Oregon, and also produces Dijon clone Chardonnay and Pinot gris.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

