WideOpenWest (WOW) Falls 17.63% on November 3

Today WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE: WOW) is trading 17.63% lower.

The latest price, as of 12:13:10 est, was $10.99. WideOpenWest dropped $2.36 over the previous day’s close.

333,062 shares exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, WideOpenWest has moved YTD 34.80%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-11-03.

About WideOpenWest Inc

WOW! is one of the nation's leading broadband providers, with an efficient, high-performing network that passes three million residential, business and wholesale consumers. WOW! provides services in 19 markets, primarily in the Midwest and Southeast, including Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Maryland, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, Florida and Georgia. With an expansive portfolio of advanced services, including high-speed Internet services, cable TV, phone, business data, voice, and cloud services, the company is dedicated to providing outstanding service at affordable prices. WOW! also serves as a leader in exceptional human resources practices, having been recognized by the National Association for Business Resources' for six years as a Best & Brightest Company to Work For, winning the award for the last two consecutive years.

