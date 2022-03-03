Whole Earth Brands (FREE) falls 2.81% to Close at $8.99 on March 3

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange FREE - Market Data & News Trade

Whole Earth Brands Inc - Class A (NASDAQ: FREE) fell to close at $8.99 Thursday after losing $0.26 (2.81%) on volume of 85,757 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $9.35 to a low of $8.95 while Whole Earth Brands’s market cap now stands at $345,912,617.

About Whole Earth Brands Inc - Class A

Whole Earth Brands is a global food company enabling healthier lifestyles and providing access to premium plant-based sweeteners, flavor enhancers and other foods through our diverse portfolio of trusted brands and delicious products, including Whole Earth Sweetener®, Swerve®, Pure Via®, Equal® and Canderel®. With food playing a central role in people's health and wellness, Whole Earth Brands' innovative product pipeline addresses the growing consumer demand for more dietary options, baking ingredients and taste profiles. Its world-class global distribution network is the largest provider of plant-based sweeteners in more than 100 countries with a vision to expand its portfolio to responsibly meet local preferences. It is committed to helping people enjoy life's everyday moments and the celebrations that bring people together.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

