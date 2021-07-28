WhiteHorse Finance Inc (WHF) falls 1.02% for July 27

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange WHF - Market Data & News Trade

Today, WhiteHorse Finance Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: WHF) stock fell $0.16, accounting for a 1.02% decrease. WhiteHorse Finance opened at $15.62 before trading between $15.71 and $15.49 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw WhiteHorse Finance’s market cap fall to $319,068,349 on 25,779 shares -below their 30-day average of 45,673.

About WhiteHorse Finance Inc

WhiteHorse Finance is a business development company that originates and invests in loans to privately held, lower middle market companies across a broad range of industries. The Company's investment activities are managed by H.I.G. WhiteHorse Advisers, LLC, an affiliate of H.I.G. Capital, LLC, ('H.I.G. Capital'). H.I.G. Capital is a leading global alternative asset manager with $43 billion of capital under management(4) across a number of funds focused on the small and mid-cap markets.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

