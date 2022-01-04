Whirlpool (WHR) falls 0.84% in Active Trading on January 3

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange WHR - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Whirlpool Corp. Inc’s (NYSE: WHR) stock fell $1.96, accounting for a 0.84% decrease. Whirlpool opened at $235.69 before trading between $237.59 and $229.39 throughout Monday’s session. The activity saw Whirlpool’s market cap fall to $14,591,103,287 on 633,315 shares -above their 30-day average of 551,735.

Whirlpool employs around 92000 people with a head office in Benton Harbor, Michigan.

About Whirlpool Corp.

Whirlpool Corporation is the world's leading kitchen and laundry appliance company, with approximately $20 billion in annual sales, 77,000 employees and 59 manufacturing and technology research centers in 2019. The company markets Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, Indesit and other major brand names in nearly every country throughout the world.

Visit Whirlpool Corp.'s profile for more information.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

To get more information on Whirlpool Corp. and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Whirlpool Corp.'s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Explosion in COVID-19 Cases Disrupts Schools and Offices Investing Highlights (and Lowlights) of 2021 Inflation Will Not Magically Disappear in 2022 The Year in Review: Michael McTague