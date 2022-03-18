Whirlpool (WHR) Drops 3.07% on March 18

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange WHR - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Whirlpool Corp. (NYSE: WHR) fell 3.07% Friday.

As of 12:20:54 est, Whirlpool is currently sitting at $188.96 and has fallen $6 so far today.

Whirlpool has moved 3.49% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 15.95% based on the most recent close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-04-20.

About Whirlpool Corp.

Whirlpool Corporation is the world's leading kitchen and laundry appliance company, with approximately $20 billion in annual sales, 77,000 employees and 59 manufacturing and technology research centers in 2019. The company markets Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, Indesit and other major brand names in nearly every country throughout the world.

