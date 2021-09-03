Where Food Comes From (WFCF) falls 6.74% on Moderate Volume September 2

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange WFCF - Market Data & News

Where Food Comes From Inc (NASDAQ: WFCF) shares fell 6.74%, or $0.91 per share, to close Thursday at $12.59. After opening the day at $13.40, shares of Where Food Comes From fluctuated between $13.32 and $12.59. 615 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 2,960. Thursday's activity brought Where Food Comes From’s market cap to $76,992,810.

About Where Food Comes From Inc

Where Food Comes From, Inc. is America’s trusted resource for third party verification of food production practices. Through proprietary technology and patented business processes, the Company supports more than 15,000 farmers, ranchers, vineyards, wineries, processors, retailers, distributors, trade associations, consumer brands and restaurants with a wide variety of value-added services. Through its IMI Global, Validus Verification Services, SureHarvest, WFCF Organic (previously known as A Bee Organic), International Certification Services and Postelsia units, Where Food Comes From solutions are used to verify food claims, optimize production practices and enable food supply chains with analytics and data driven insights. In addition, the Company’s Where Food Comes From® retail and restaurant labeling program uses web-based customer education tools to connect consumers to the sources of the food they purchase, increasing meaningful consumer engagement for its clients.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

