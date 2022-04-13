Where Food Comes From (WFCF) Falls 4.47% on April 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange WFCF - Market Data & News

Where Food Comes From Inc (NASDAQ: WFCF) has dropped $0.4725 (4.47%) and sits at $10.10, as of 12:18:13 est on April 13.

15,043 shares have been traded today.

The Company fell 3.44% over the last 5 days and shares have fallen 9.94% over the last 30 days.

Where Food Comes From expects its next earnings on 2022-05-05.

About Where Food Comes From Inc

Where Food Comes From, Inc. is America’s trusted resource for third party verification of food production practices. Through proprietary technology and patented business processes, the Company supports more than 15,000 farmers, ranchers, vineyards, wineries, processors, retailers, distributors, trade associations, consumer brands and restaurants with a wide variety of value-added services. Through its IMI Global, Validus Verification Services, SureHarvest, WFCF Organic (previously known as A Bee Organic), International Certification Services and Postelsia units, Where Food Comes From solutions are used to verify food claims, optimize production practices and enable food supply chains with analytics and data driven insights. In addition, the Company’s Where Food Comes From® retail and restaurant labeling program uses web-based customer education tools to connect consumers to the sources of the food they purchase, increasing meaningful consumer engagement for its clients.

