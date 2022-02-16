Wheeler Real Estate (WHLR) gains 2.94% to Close at $2.10 on February 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange WHLR - Market Data & News Trade

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (NASDAQ: WHLR) shares gained 2.94%, or $0.06 per share, to close Wednesday at $2.10. After opening the day at $2.00, shares of Wheeler Real Estate fluctuated between $2.11 and $2.06. 11,743 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 20,109. Wednesday's activity brought Wheeler Real Estate’s market cap to $20,440,953.

Wheeler Real Estate is headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia..

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

