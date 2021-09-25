Wheeler Real Estate (WHLR) falls 0.65% for September 24

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange WHLR - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: WHLR) stock fell $0.02, accounting for a 0.65% decrease. Wheeler Real Estate opened at $3.08 before trading between $3.20 and $3.00 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw Wheeler Real Estate’s market cap fall to $29,818,867 on 112,432 shares -above their 30-day average of 43,263.

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

