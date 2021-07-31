WEX (WEX) falls 2.51% on Strong Volume July 30

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange WEX - Market Data & News Trade

WEX Inc (NYSE: WEX), a South Portland, Maine, company, fell to close at $189.73 Friday after losing $4.88 (2.51%) on volume of 371,765 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $194.86 to a low of $188.84 while WEX’s market cap now stands at $8,488,760,778.

About WEX Inc

Powered by the belief that complex payment systems can be made simple, WEX is a leading financial technology service provider across a wide spectrum of sectors, including fleet, travel and healthcare. WEX operates in more than 10 countries and in more than 20 currencies through more than 5,200 associates around the world. WEX fleet cards offer 15.8 million vehicles exceptional payment security and control; purchase volume in travel and corporate solutions was $20.9 billion in 2020; and the WEX Health financial technology platform helps 408,000 employers and 33.1 million consumers better manage healthcare expenses.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

