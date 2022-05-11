Westwater (WWR) Gains 2.68% on May 11

Today Westwater Resources Inc (NYSE: WWR) is trading 2.68% higher.

The latest price, as of 12:16:09 est, was $1.15. Westwater has climbed $0.03 in trading today.

882,672 shares exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Westwater has moved YTD 47.91%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-12.

About Westwater Resources Inc

Westwater Resources is focused on developing battery-grade graphite to serve green energy markets such as electric vehicles and grid electrical storage for renewable energy, in addition to alkaline power cell and other battery markets. The Company's battery-grade graphite projects include the Coosa Graphite Project - the most advanced, natural flake graphite project in the contiguous United States - and the associated Coosa Graphite Mine located across 41,900 acres (~17,000 hectares) in east-central Alabama. Operation of the pilot plant is underway and is scheduled to produce ULTRA-PMGTM, ULTRA-DEXDGTM and ULTRA-CSPGTM in quantities that facilitate qualification testing at potential customers.

