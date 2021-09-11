Westwater (WWR) falls 1.89% for September 10

Westwater Resources Inc (NYSE: WWR), a Centennial, Colorado, company, fell to close at $3.64 Friday after losing $0.07 (1.89%) on volume of 400,303 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $3.76 to a low of $3.63 while Westwater’s market cap now stands at $126,075,269.

About Westwater Resources Inc

Westwater Resources is focused on developing battery-grade graphite to serve green energy markets such as electric vehicles and grid electrical storage for renewable energy, in addition to alkaline power cell and other battery markets. The Company's battery-grade graphite projects include the Coosa Graphite Project - the most advanced, natural flake graphite project in the contiguous United States - and the associated Coosa Graphite Mine located across 41,900 acres (~17,000 hectares) in east-central Alabama. Operation of the pilot plant is underway and is scheduled to produce ULTRA-PMGTM, ULTRA-DEXDGTM and ULTRA-CSPGTM in quantities that facilitate qualification testing at potential customers.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

