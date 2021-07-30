Westport Fuel Systems Inc (WPRT) falls 0.97% for July 29

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange WPRT - Market Data & News Trade

Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ: WPRT), a Vancouver, British Columbia, company, fell to close at $4.09 Thursday after losing $0.04 (0.97%) on volume of 847,618 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $4.26 to a low of $4.08 while Westport Fuel Systems’s market cap now stands at $634,071,833.

About Westport Fuel Systems Inc

At Westport Fuel Systems is driving innovation to power a cleaner tomorrow. It is a leading supplier of advanced fuel delivery components and systems for clean, low-carbon fuels such as natural gas, renewable natural gas, propane, and hydrogen to the global automotive industry. The technology delivers the performance and fuel efficiency required by transportation applications and the environmental benefits that address climate change and urban air quality challenges. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, with operations in Europe, Asia, North America and South America, the Company serves its customers in more than 70 countries with leading global transportation brands.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

