Western Union Company (WU) gains 0.84% in Light Trading on August 27

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange WU - Market Data & News Trade

Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) shares gained 0.84%, or $0.18 per share, to close Friday at $21.65. After opening the day at $21.48, shares of Western Union Company fluctuated between $21.70 and $21.46. 2,543,243 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 3,288,420. Friday's activity brought Western Union Company’s market cap to $8,797,438,573.

Western Union Company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado..

About Western Union Company

The Western Union Company is a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments. Western Union's platform provides seamless cross-border flows and its leading global financial network bridges more than 200 countries and territories and over 130 currencies. Western Union connects businesses, financial institutions, governments, and consumers through one of the world's widest reaching networks, accessing billions of bank accounts, millions of digital wallets and cards, and over half a million retail locations. Western Union connects the world to bring boundless possibilities within reach.

Visit Western Union Company’s profile for more information.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

To get more information on Western Union Company and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Western Union Company’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Biden Vows To Complete Evacuation, Avenge Deaths of 13 US Service Members Atlanta Fed President Bostic Says October Would Be 'Reasonable' Time To Begin Tapering Bond Purchases Texas House Republicans Pass New Voting Restrictions Bill After Months of Democrats' Protests Contaminant Found in Moderna Vaccines in Japan Believed To Be Metallic