Western Union Company (WU) Drops 3.43% on May 10

Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) has fallen $0.59 (3.43%) and is currently sitting at $16.68, as of 12:18:19 est on May 10.

1,474,145 shares have traded hands.

The Company has fallen 1.38% over the last 5 days and shares fell 8.95% over the last 30 days.

Western Union Company is set to release earnings on 2022-08-03.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Western Union Company visit the company profile.

About Western Union Company

The Western Union Company is a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments. Western Union's platform provides seamless cross-border flows and its leading global financial network bridges more than 200 countries and territories and over 130 currencies. Western Union connects businesses, financial institutions, governments, and consumers through one of the world's widest reaching networks, accessing billions of bank accounts, millions of digital wallets and cards, and over half a million retail locations. Western Union connects the world to bring boundless possibilities within reach.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

