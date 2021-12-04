Western Premier Bond Fund (WEA) falls 0.29% to Close at $13.70 on December 3

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange WEA - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Inc’s (NYSE: WEA) stock fell $0.04, accounting for a 0.29% decrease. Western Premier Bond Fund opened at $13.75 before trading between $13.75 and $13.70 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw Western Premier Bond Fund’s market cap fall to $162,527,717 on 24,039 shares -above their 30-day average of 22,763.

About Western Asset Premier Bond Fund

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund provides a diversified portfolio of primarily investment-grade bonds. The fund seeks current income and capital appreciation.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

